A creator on TikTok showed others how they could easily clean their plates with something most people have in their homes

The TikTokker made some hilarious content to show people how he is also a homemaker, like popular housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho

Many netizens thought the video was funny, and the comment section was filled with peeps making jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A housekeeper on TikTok, Mbali Nhlapho, has gone viral as people have been imitating her in their homes. Online users were in stitches after one creator hopped onto the challenge.

A TikTok video shows a student washing his plate by flushing the toilet, and Mzansi peeps weren't having it. Image: @future_sebego

Source: TikTok

The video showing how he cleaned his plate after eating was a viral hit. The TikTok post received more than 11 000 likes.

TikTokker channels housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho

@future_sebego posted a video showing people how to clean their plates easily. The guy used his toilet bowl to clean a used plate and put Mbali Nhlapho's viral sound over his tutorial.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the video, he went to his bathroom and set the plate inside before flushing the toilet.

Watch the video below:

Netizens shame student's cleaning hack

Many were disgusted that the young guy put a plate in the toilet. A few peeps joked that the idea seemed to work.

Thee Thapelo said:

"I understand why our parents beat us for eating next door."

Silvestar commented:

"Ehhh didn’t know we had a dishwasher all along."

Hi it's Thee Kiwi wrote:

"Jesus, this is why you don't eat at people's places."

Sandra Rancho was amused:

"And it works."

Thembi was disgusted:

"Guys aa no wait! Nikhuliswe wobwani? (Who raised you?)"

Online users love cleaning tips

Many people always like knowing how they can clean their houses more easily. Netizens are open to any kitchen-related tips.

One gogo showed people how to clean their tripe.

"Well raised": Young lady impresses Mzansi with her cleaning and cooking skills

Briefly News previously reported that chores teach children the importance of responsibility. When they are responsible for completing a task, they learn to follow through and take pride in their work.

A young lady took to social media to share a video of herself busy with various chores around the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News