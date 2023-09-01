A housekeeper made a video telling employers that they need to have clear boundaries for their employees

The woman had people laughing when she came on camera after getting in trouble with her boss

Despite being in hot water, the lady seemed calm, and many people were amused as she told them the story of how she made her employer mad

A housekeeper wanted people to hear her side of the story after getting in trouble. The lady made a statement saying that bosses must be specific with their rules for housekeepers.

A domestic worker drank her boss's wine without asking, and she ended up in trouble, so she made a PSA in a TikTok video. Image: @coolauntyflo5

Source: TikTok

The video by the housekeeper got people's interest, and she received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video and debated whether the employee was right or wrong.

Housekeeper drinks boss's wine

@coolauntyflo5 posted that she got in trouble with her employer after drinking her wine. The creator admitted she did not ask because when she started working there, she asked if anything shouldn't be eaten or drunk at the house. They said she could have anything except children's juice.

The employer seems to have backtracked when she found her housekeeper opened a bottle of wine. Watch the video of her explaining:

Online users discuss women's conundrum

Many people thought that the housekeeper should have still asked. Others commented that she deserved the truck since she worked so hard.

Zeecona said:

"That's why I want a nanny who doesn't drink alcohol."

motshewa qhali wrote:

"You deserve it my dear. Helpers work really hard. But you should have asked."

Babe added:

"I'm laughing and crying at the same time."

Xoliswa Innocentia N commented:

"Buy your own wine wethu."

Handasha03 remarked:

"The problem you filled up the glas sisi."

Mzansi loves housekeepers

One of SA's favourite TikTok sensations is Thembi, who works for Malcolm Wentzel. Recently, peeps were happy to see her boss spoiled her with a Rolex.

