One lady made a TikTok while on duty with her employer's child, and people were amused by the domestic worker's humour

The video shows the woman getting up to some mischief while babysitting for her boss, and it was hilarious

Peeps were entertained, and many left comments cracking jokes about the domestic worker's shenanigans

This domestic worker made a funny video of her day at work. The woman raided the fridge and found a cake which looked delicious.

A domestic worker made a video showing the cake in her boss' house while babysitting. Image: priscagwizi5

Source: TikTok

Online users were nervous as they watched the nanny looking tempted to eat it. People were entertained, and the video got over 10 000 views.

Housekeeper tempted by cake in employer's house

A TikTokker, @priscagwizi5 shared a video of herself longingly holding a whole cake. The lady looked like she was about to eat it while carrying her boss's baby on her back. Watch the video:

Netizens warn woman against eating boss's cake

Mzansi enjoys seeing domestic workers at work. This lady had some people worried she would lose her job if she did not resist eating the cake.

jose maphari commented:

"Kumnandi kwa madam mos.[Its nice at your boss'"

KAZATHI. commented:

"eyyy kodwa nkos’yami."

IsiphosamaNdima ❤️ commented:

"Kodwa ngeKhekhe la Madam[But with your boss's cake?"

logi_lesufiii commented:

"I don’t want to imagine what will happen if that cake falls."

Mageza commented:

"Yes gal Love your job no matter what hun."

Domestic worker mocking employer's workout routine has SA cracking up

Briefly News previously reported that online users were thoroughly amused after watching a woman get made fun of by her domestic helper. People were in stitches as they saw the woman work up a sweat, much to her domestic worker's amusement.

Netizens thought the video of their playful bond was heartwarming and flooded the comments to share their happy memories about nannies.

A video posted by @ayandorikay1 shows the lady jumping rope as part of her workout. Throughout the TikTok, the creator's helper pops in and out behind her while copying her moves to make fun of her.

