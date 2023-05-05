One lady showed people the end result of going to a nail salon to get some extensions for her graduation event

The woman was less than pleased as she left the establishment with a questionable version of what she wanted

People who watched the video could see that the graduate was done dirty by the nail artist's technique

This lady wanted a gorgeous set of nails for her graduation ceremony. People were in stitches as they saw how the woman got a bad deal.

A graduate showed people how a nail tech messed up her manicure. Image: @zeigh_happy

The video of her hands after the nail salon visit got over 70 000 likes. Peeps commented, and many were brutally honest.

Graduate gets questionable nail set for special ceremony

This TikTokker, @zeigh_happy shared how badly her nail tech messed up. The stunner wanted long acrylics with crisp shaping. She got a bulky version of the nails instead. Watch the video below:

Mzansi wonder why she let nail tech finish messy manicure

People are always interested to see people's salon visits. This woman caught heat as peeps said she is also at fault for allowing a nail tech to finish the set.

Qhawekazi commented:

"Personally I wouldn't let that slidebecause what?"

Kaymo commented:

"Guys, application doesn't lie. The moment they start applying on your pinky and you get worried ,stop the session n save yourself walk away."

VickyMimi commented:

"Did you try putting them in rice?"

Kat Moeti | Dbn Nail Tech commented:

"Yohhhh babe sorry If you ever need graduation nails (just any nails) & are on Durban, I’m your plug oe."

Nosipho Dladla commented:

"If you move your hands really fast no one will notice."

