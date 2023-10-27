A South African man made a popular TikTok video where he introduced his American fiancée and her mom to a famous South African song, Vuli Ndlela by Brenda Fassie

They sat together to hear the catchy beat, showing complete joy and laughter as the young woman listened to the song

The video quickly trended on TikTok, and people throughout Mzansi loved their reaction

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man from South Africa introduced his US Fiancée and her Mom to Brenda Fassie’s iconic song. Images: @gogoandmo

Source: TikTok

A man introduced his American fiancée and her mother to the iconic South African hit Vuli Ndlela by Brenda Fassie.

Brenda Fassie’s iconic hit

The video showcases the power of music and marks the prelude to their South African wedding, fostering a beautiful cross-cultural connection. The video posted by TikTok user @gogoandmo on his page has taken the internet by storm.

The clip portrays the trio’s reaction to the vibrant rhythm of the track. The American bride-to-be and her mother embrace the South African culture with enthusiasm. The video has clocked a million views and thousands of reshares.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves TikTok video

Vuli Ndlela by Brenda Fassie is a legendary song that encapsulates the spirit and energy of South Africa, making it a perfect choice for such a significant moment in their lives.

As the video continued to spread like wildfire on social media, people flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Molato Sekgobela shared:

"We need invitation we’ll bring our own food and drinks and camp chairs."

@Vincentia_commented:

"Her mom is so happy, you could see it in her eyes."

@Chipape Mokgadi said:

"Don't forget Sister Bettina."

@SLUSHY jooked:

"We’re all coming to the wedding please, I will come to represent Botswana so invite yeo tu."

@Pontsho said:

"The mother admiring the love between the two, if others dont witness as much as this then I dont want it."

@Tshegofatso Mahlangu commented:

"That's a proud and happy mom right there."

US man’s hilarious attempt to pronounce ‘Nthabiseng’

In a similar story, Briefy News reported that a man from the United States took on the challenge of pronouncing the South African name Nthabiseng.

His good-natured and humourous attempts to correct the pronunciation quickly became a viral sensation.

The video showcases the man's efforts, each attempt marked by laughter by his wife, who could not believe what she was hearing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News