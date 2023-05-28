Years after Brenda Fassie's death, her estate remains in the media for all the wrong reasons

The late icon's son has launched an investigation into his mother's inheritance

According to the reality TV personality, R25 million has simply gone missing, and he knows who is to blame

Bongani Fassie is investigating his late mother Brenda's estate. Fassie claims the Vul’indlela hitmaker's inheritance is short of R25 million.

Bongani Fassie accuses former guardian Lance Stehr of stealing from Brenda's estate. Image: @bonganifassie

Source: Instagram

The reality TV personality and music producer told Sunday World that his mother's estate was settled in 2017 and her spouse, Nhlanhla Mbambo, was expected to inherit. He also said the hitmaker's publishing rights were sold for R1 million behind his back.

Fassie's son alleged that owner of Muthaland Entertainment embezzled 'MaBrr’s' estate

According to Bongani, the person responsible for stealing his mother's money is not hard to track down. He claims that Lance Stehr, the owner of Muthaland Entertainment, has been mismanaging Brenda's money for a very long time.

Accusations made by Bongani to Drum Magazine in 2017 were reported in a story published by The South African.

In the interview, he states:

"I want to find out where my R25 million went to. He has got a fight coming. Lance was my legal guardian, self-appointed, and it wound up to 11 years."

Lance Stehr has previously accused Bongani Fassie of giving him drugs

The two music makers have had a strained relationship for quite some time. According to the same report, Stehr threatened to sue 'MaBrr's' son for providing him with drugs in the past.

The fact that Bongani signed a contract with Muthaland Entertainment further complicates the bond.

Nota Baloyi accuses late Brenda Fassie of alleged drug abuse, says it affected her son Bongani Fassie

It seems to be a hard week for 'MaBrr's' household. Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi recently made accusations, which Briefly News reported on.

Baloyi made claims about the late Fassie's alleged drug use and how it apparently affected her son. The self-proclaimed music executive accused the South African star of being a bad mother.

Many people took to social media to defend the late icon. Some felt the attack on the icon's character was not needed.

Source: Briefly News