The Johannesburg High Court has awarded a South African businessman a R25 million payout

The man was acquitted of murder after standing trial for the death of his girlfriend in Mauritius

The businessman's time in detention left him with severe mental trauma, which has left him unable to work

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - A South African businessman has been awarded a massive payout after the Johannesburg High Court found in his favour in a case against his insurers.

The Johannesburg High Court awarded an SA businessman a huge payout. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Discovery has been ordered to pay the man R25 million after a traumatic ordeal left him incapacitated and unable to work.

Referred to by the court as only PR, the man was arrested and stood trial for the murder of his girlfriend in Mauritius.

SA Businessman charged for murder of his girlfriend in Mauritius

PR's girlfriend was found dead in a pool at the businessman's luxury villa in Mauritius in December 2014. PR was charged and detained until he could be tried, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While in Martian custody, the businessman reportedly suffered a mental breakdown and lost significant weight.

After being acquitted of the charges in March 2016, PR returned to South Africa and was hospitalised in Pietermaritzburg, where he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression.

The mental conditions left the businessman unable to work and showed no signs of improving, SowetanLIVE reported.

Discovery insurance disputes that businessman unable to work

Discovery opposed the businessman's claim because his cover had expired on 30 November 2015, and there was no evidence that he was permanently incapable of working.

Judge Stuart Wilson thought otherwise. Wilson said the man proved his case of being totally and permanently unable to work.

Judge Wilson ordered Discovery to pay the PR R25 086 456 plus interest and the man's legal costs.

Katlego Danke and Patrice Motsepe: actress reportedly suing blog claiming she has a baby with billionaire

Briefly News earlier reported that Katlego Danke is fed up with her public image being ruined by allegations that she is dating married billionaire Patrice Motsepe and expecting a second child.

The former Generations actress is suing everyone involved in spreading the gossip. When rumours began to circulate, Katlego was mercilessly dragged by online users.

The Gomora actress was called a disgrace and a homewrecker for allegedly falling pregnant twice. Peeps claimed she wanted to secure a soft life by having children with the billionaire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News