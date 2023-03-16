Katlego Danke has taken the Twitter blogger @MDNnewss, which trended the rumours that she is expecting her second child with Patrice Motsepe

The Gomora actress's lawyers, Eric Mabuza Attorney, stated that the allegations were false and had harmed Katlego's public image

@MDNnewss has been forced to apologise to Danke on the front page of all their social media accounts so that everyone knows they reported false information

Katlego Danke is fed up with her public image ruined by allegations that she is dating married billionaire Patrice Motsepe and expecting a second child. The former Generations actress is suing everyone involved in spreading the gossip.

Katlego Danke debunked claims that she is expecting a second child with Patrice Motsepe by taking legal action. Image: @katlegodankeofficial and Sebastian Frej

When rumours began to circulate, Katlego was mercilessly dragged by online users. The Gomora actress was called a disgrace and a homewrecker for allegedly falling pregnant twice. Peeps claimed she wanted to secure the soft life by having children with the billionaire.

Katlego Danke takes blog @MDNnewss to court after alleging she's dating Patrice Motsepe

TshisaLIVE reports that they have obtained legal documents stating that @MDNnewss' tweet about Katlego and Motsepe's romantic relationship was "false and defamatory". According to the legal documents, the tweet that 2.2 million people viewed was all "based on gossip" and insulted Danke's dignity.

@MDNnewss has also been ordered by the top law firm representing Katlego, Eric Mabuza Attorneys, to apologise.

"The apology should feature prominently on the front of all your social media pages ... Failure to do the above will result in our client taking the necessary steps to protect her rights, including but not limited to approaching the high court for appropriate relief, without giving any further notice to you."

Patrice Motsepe denies baby allegations with Katlego Danke

Before Katlego took Twitter blogger @MDNnewss to court, Briefly News reported that Motsepe debunked the rumours with the help of his lawyer, Tim Gordon-Grant. According to Sunday World, Grant said the gossip is untrue and should never be considered facts.

"These allegations are defamatory and expose the dissemination of these false and untrue allegations to legal liability."

Mzansi billionaire Patrice Motsepe allegedly Gomora actress Katlego Danke’s baby daddy

In related news, Briefly News reported that very little is known about former Generations actress Katlego Danke's private life.

No one knows if the actress is married or single, as she never posts much about her life. A scroll through her page shows only her pictures and snaps from work engagements.

According to The South African, the actress and the businessman have a romantic history, and there are reports that Motsepe is Katlego's baby daddy. The Gomora actress reportedly welcomed her first baby, a boy, in 2014. The star hardly posts her baby boy on social media.

Source: Briefly News