Former Isidingo actress Letoya Makhene has finally reacted to reports that she and her wife Lebohang Pumulo separated

The Generations: The Legacy star took to her Instagram page and addressed the trending allegations

She said the reports were not true and also thanked her family and friends who reach out after hearing the rumours

Letoya Makhene has poured cold water on allegations that her marriage to Lebohang Mapumulo ended earlier this year.

Letoya Makhene has reacted to reports that she moved out of her home with Lebohang Pumulo. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Reports on social media suggested that the former Isidingo actress moved out of her matrimonial home after calling it quits.

Letoya Makhene rubbished reports she broke up with wife Lebohang Pumulo

According to TimesLIVE, the actress took to her Instagram page to react to the reports circulating on the social media streets. The star said she is still happily married to Pumulo and news of their alleged break-up is "the funniest thing ever". She wrote:

"To come home with my wife from umghidi and us waking up to the news of a separation was the funniest thing ever. Unfortunately, fake news like this does affect our families and people close to us. Thanks to everyone who’s been checking up on us. Your love and support mean the world to us."

Sunday World previously revealed that the Generations: The Legacy star's marriage hit rock bottom earlier this year and she moved out of her matrimonial home. However, the publication noted that Letoya Makhene and her wife Lebohang Mapumulo talked things through and got back together.

