Faith Nketsi's marriage is allegedly on the rocks after the Have Faith star allegedly moved out of her matrimonial home

The media personality reportedly moved to a hotel with her daughter Sky and is back to club hosting so she can make some money

According to reports, financial constraints took a toll on the couple's marriage and so Nketsi moved out

Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo's marriage is reportedly hanging by a thread after the star reportedly moved out of their home.

Faith Nketsi allegedly moved out of her husband's house. Image: @faith.nketsi.

Source: Instagram

The Have Faith star and Nzuzo Njilo ties the knot in a private traditional ceremony last year. The couple then welcomed their first child, a daughter together a few months later.

Faith Nketsi moves out of matrimonial home amid marital woes

Sources close to the media personality told City Press that she moved out of her home with Nzuzo Njilo. The sources revealed that Faith Nketsi left because Nzuzo is allegedly broke. The mother of one is said to be back at hosting with her BFF Kim Hyde so she can support herself and her daughter Sky.

"She moved out about three weeks ago. She left Njilo and has gone back to hosting in clubs again with her friend Kim Kholiwe and making money. Just a few days ago, she was hosting at Booth Night Club, and she has put herself out there once again for the work that she used to do before she got married."

Faith Nketsi allegedly left her marriage because Nzuzo Njilo is broke

According to those close to the Have Faith star, Nzuzo Njilo deceived her into marrying him when he was broke. Since then, Faith Nketsi has been embroiled in Njilo's financial woes, losing her properties and car in the case. The source added:

"Faith has lost a lot since she married Njilo. She, like all of us, was under the impression that Njilo was monied, but he is not. She lost her Jeep, which they had to sell after sorting out another debt and then her furniture was taken by the court last year to pay the debt involving those other two guys. It is a lot in a very short space of time. Faith loves the soft life, so she went back to doing what she loves the most, which is club hosting."

