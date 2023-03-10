Patrice Motsepe's lawyers have denied that he has a child and is expecting another one with Katlego Danke

The Mzansi billionaire's attorneys stated that the allegations spread by Twitter users are false and defamatory

Motsepe broke his silence after he and Katlego were dragged for their alleged relationship and rumoured co-parenting

The rumour mill churned these past few days, saying former Generations actress Katlego Danke is Patrice Motsepe's baby mama, but the Mzansi billionaire quickly debunked them.

Patrice Motsepe's lawyers say affair rumours with Katlego Danke are false. Image: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images and @katlegodankeofficial/Instagram

Savanna News reported that Twitter users claimed that Katlego's son, whom she gave birth to in 2014, is Motsepe's son. To make matters worse, peeps said Danke is expecting a second child despite Motsepe being married to Dr Preciosis Moloi-Motsepe since 1989, reported Buzz South Africa.

Patrice Motsepe's lawyers debunk baby rumours with Katlego Danke

According to Sunday World, Motsepe's lawyer, Tim Gordon-Grant, said the gossip about Motsepe and Danke flying around is untrue. Grant said the rumours are false and should never be taken as facts.

“On behalf of Dr Patrice Motsepe, we put on record that the allegations in the media are absolutely false and are fake news. These allegations are defamatory and expose the dissemination of these false and untrue allegations to legal liability."

Katlego Danke dragged for allegedly being Patrice Motsepe's side chick

Social media users have not been kind to the Gomora actress after she made news headlines for the wrong reasons. They trended Katlego's name for days while dishing a few insults to her. @joy_zelda made serious claims against the actress, and peeps weighed in with different opinions.

"Katlego Danke [is] a disgrace and is praised in SA for being a homewrecker to Dr Precious Moloi Motsepe marriage by even falling pregnant twice [with] Patrice Motsepe. Celebrities don't want to be independent, they want rich lavish lifestyle by dating wealthy men to sustain them sies."

@Motso_Belk29 said:

"You wish it was you neh?"

@Bafana_pat shared:

"Imagine not bagging the mother of all bags in the country because of an opinion from a Zelda wako Twitter."

@Moitheri05 posted:

"Hape this is not a new phenomenon. I see it every day ko kasi where married men have a steady side that they provide for because they have kids with them. It's those open secrets that even the wife knows."

@thabanirich also said:

"If Patrice's wife does not acknowledge their affairs, it means they are cheating. Patrice Motsepe should know that as a married man. Katlego should not be excited about breaking people's marriages."

Mzansi billionaire Patrice Motsepe is allegedly Gomora actress Katlego Danke's baby daddy

