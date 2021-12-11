Popcru has rejected the government's plans to make the Covid 19 vaccination compulsory

A spokesperson for the police and prisons union said that mandatory vaccines would violate people's constitutional rights to personal liberty

Popcru are not against the vaccine but believe that people need to be educated about the benefits and effects of the vaccine on their lives

JOHANNESBURG - Popcru, the police and prisons union, has slammed the government's plan to make vaccines compulsory.

Richard Mamabolo spoke on behalf of Popcru and said that the proposed mandatory vaccination programme was an assault on their personal rights.

Popcru has rejected the government's plans for mandatory vaccines. Photo credit: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

He said that the Consitution protected individual rights such as the right not to be subjected to medical or scientific experiments without consent.

Mamabolo was not against people getting vaccinated but stated firmly that people should be educated about the side effects of the vaccine and its impact on their lives.

Most importantly, Popcru and other unions stress that people should be given a choice over what they inject into their bodies.

Mamabolo spoke to eNCA where he explained the union's objection to the proposed plans for compulsory vaccinations.

Earlier, IOL reported that 50 000 Popcru members have tested positive for Covid 19 and 876 have died since the pandemic began.

Mandatory vaccine backlash, public sector unions say no to compulsory jab

Despite Cosatu's support for mandatory vaccines public sector unions are digging their heels and are saying not to compulsory vaccinations.

The Public Servants Association (PSA), the Southern African Policing Union (Sapu) and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) have all said that they will not cooperate with mandatory Covid 19 vaccines.

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that following the discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19, vaccines would be made compulsory for certain locations and activities.

No unvaccinated people at indoor events says Professor Abdool Karim

In similar news, yesterday Briefly News reported that during the Health Department's media conference yesterday (29 November), Professor Salim Abdool Karim stated that indoor events are too risky for unvaccinated people so it is not advised that they attend such gatherings.

His suggestion is based on scientific evidence that unvaccinated people are more likely to suffer severe symptoms of the new Omicron variant. Most South Africans who are currently in hospital with the new variant are unvaccinated.

Source: Briefly.co.za