The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) wants to know what the details of the government's proposed vaccine mandate are

Nedlac believes that workplaces, as well as event venues and gatherings, should be restricted to vaccinated people

Businesses are currently able to adopt their own vaccine mandates, granted that they apply for permission first and accommodate unvaccinated employees

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Thulas Nxesi, the Minister of Employment and Labour, spoke yesterday (7 December) at the 26th Nedlac Annual National Summit. There she said that Nedlac is seeking answers about the vaccine mandate and how it will be applied in the workplace.

Nedlac's position regarding the vaccine mandate is that specific events, venues and gatherings must only grant access to vaccinated people. They feel that this is of particular importance to the hospitality industry.

Nxesi said that Nedlac's social partners share the belief that getting as many people vaccinated as possible is the best way to ensure South Africa does not suffer further lockdowns and mass Covid-19 outbreaks, City Press reports.

Thulas Nxesi says that Nedlac supports vaccine mandates for workplaces. Image: Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The current state of vaccine mandates and predictions for the future

At present, if a business wants to make vaccines compulsory for its employees, they need to apply for permission to do so. Part of the permission granting process is that the business needs to accommodate its unvaccinated employees with alternative arrangements, such as allowing them to work from home.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to BusinessTech, the National Coronavirus Command Council are in ongoing meetings regarding the nature and application of possible vaccine mandates in South Africa. President Ramaphosa has said that he recognises the importance of implementing vaccine mandates so that South Africa can move forward.

“I believe very strongly in vaccinations, and vaccination is our strongest weapon against Covid-19. I believe that we should give our people a chance so they can go through this and see the dangers of not being vaccinated," the president said.

South Africa reacts to vaccine mandate discussions

@MRantshonyane said:

In their discussions, they should be wary of backlash from those who might be fired. Rise in unemployment, rise in crime, rise in civil wars( between vaccinated and unvaccinated). How many UIF payments that might be paid?

@Tumi_IGS believes:

"Most people in SA are not and don’t want the vaccine! Watch the restaurants and hospitality sectors crumble even further because of the lack of patrons."

@Lud051987 shared:

"The vaccine mandate is coming soon. I'll be in a stadium enjoying a fresh pint and watching some football or at a music festival. You'll be restricted from travel but at least you can keep your tin foil hat on."

@DbnCrypto asked:

"And to think, they want to pass a #VaccineMandate. Don't they know South Africa will be burnt to the ground if they try?"

@PirateBovine said:

"The irony is that jobs will be lost the moment the mandates are in effect."

Mandatory vaccination task team to report back to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Previously Briefly News reported that it is only a matter of time before the task team established by President Cyril Ramaphosa will report back about making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory nationwide.

In the previous address of the nation, Ramaphosa told the South Africans that he has appointed a team to look into the implementation of compulsory vaccination to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on a flight from Ghana, Ramaphosa stated that at the next National Coronavirus Command Council meeting, he expects the task team to deliver a report on their findings.

Source: Briefly.co.za