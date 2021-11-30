Professor Salim Abdool Karim has recommended that unvaccinated people should not attend indoor gatherings

The Omicron variant is reportedly more dangerous to unvaccinated people, who are likely to become hospitalised if they are infected with it

President Cyril Ramaphosa has established a task team to make suggestions regarding vaccine mandates for certain venues and activities

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

During the Health Department's media conference yesterday (29 November), Professor Salim Abdool Karim stated that indoor events are too risky for unvaccinated people so it is not advised that they attend such gatherings.

His suggestion is based on scientific evidence that unvaccinated people are more likely to suffer severe symptoms of the new Omicron variant. Most South Africans who are currently in hospital with the new variant are unvaccinated.

“Even though we are likely to see reinfections and breakthrough infections, vaccinated people are less likely to have severe Covid-19. So one of the things is to restrict risky situations, particularly indoors, to vaccinated people only,” Professor Abdool Karim said at the briefing.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim urges unvaccinated people not to attend indoor gatherings. Image: Twitter/ @Newsbreak_Lotus

Source: Twitter

New Covid-19 figures and effects of the vaccine

According to IOL, Professor Abdool Karim expressed his surprise at the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases between last week and now. Joe Phaahla, the Minister of Health, said that the government is working to prepare hospitals and clinics for the fourth wave.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

President Ramaphosa has expressed his disappointment at South Africa's low vaccination rate. He aims to address this through the implementation of vaccine mandates at certain venues and for particular activities.

Ramaphosa claims that these mandates are crucial in curbing the spread of Covid-19 and preventing further waves. TimesLIVE reports that the president has set up a task team that will recommend how government should enforce the vaccine requirements.

Reactions to unvaccinated people being advised to stay away from indoor events

@stuartimes believes:

"Even if the whole of SA is vaccinated,the virus will still be here. People will get sick,transmission will happen-this mandate thing isn't about our health and you know it."

@RevMeshoe shared:

@maxwell_mncwabe said:

"They should have done that during election campaigns and elections if it's that important unless Covid-19 is fearful of such gatherings."

@urbanjodi urges:

@KevTheMan40 shares:

"Good, because they are the carriers."

South Africans back AfriForum's stance against mandatory vaccination

Briefly News reported earlier today that a number of organisations have taken different stances on President Cyril Ramaphosa's proposal to make Covid19 vaccinations a requirement to gain access to certain activities and events.

In a letter written to Ramaphosa, AfriForum says mandatory vaccination is a violation of personal freedom. The organisation also reminded Ramaphosa of his commitment in February to not implement a vaccine mandate.

AfriForum's deputy chairperson Ernst Roets says coercing people to get the vaccine is dangerous and violates the Constitutional rights of freedom of rights and the right to bodily anatomy.

Source: Briefly.co.za