Over 100 people who were arrested in Soweto during an Okae Molao operation will appear in court in Johannesburg

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi congratulated The South African Police Service for making the province safer

While South Africans welcomed the widespread arrests, many questioned how many would end up serving time

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng hit the streets over the weekend and arrested more than 100 people in Soweto during an Okae Molao operation.

More than 100 people were arrested in Soweto during Operation Okae Molao. Image: MARCO LONGARI & PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

100's arrested in Operation Okae Molao appear in court

Those arrested in the operation on Saturday, 6 May, will appear in court to face charges on Monday, 8 May.

The crimes the people were arrested for include possession of unlicensed firearms, contravention of the Precious Metal Act, drug possession, driving while under the influence of alcohol and undocumented foreign nationals, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Panyaza Lesufi congratulates SAPS for arrests made during Operation Okae Molao

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi took to Twitter to thank the South African Police Service (SAPS) for making the arrests and working to restore peace in the province.

Lesufi tweeted:

"Ours is to ensure that Gauteng becomes safe and attractive"

Mzansi questions how many of the 100's arrested will be convicted

While many congratulated the police on getting suspected criminals off the streets, others questioned how many will actually end up behind bars.

Below are some reactions:

@Hlabirwa_ asked:

"How many were convicted and sentenced?"

@mshikaslindile congratulated:

"Well done, sir, you taking it one step at a time very soon, GP will be the most liveable city and a safer one too."

@bongie_israel questioned:

"How many of those are out on bail and back to business? How many bought dockets?"

@Bhekabk inquired:

"Premier, do you have enough space in our prisons for all these arrests? Because you still need to arrest all these criminals."

@MtoloSam cautioned

"The bigger problem in RSA is actually the Judiciary. It would help that you start talking to your fellow Comrade @RonaldLamola because if you don't partner with him, all that work is a waste of time, Sir."

Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi compares body shaming to racism after crime prevention warden was teased

In another story, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier Panyanza Lesufi came to the defence of a newly recruited crime prevention warden who was body shamed on social media.

One recruit, Mahlatse Tseko, was laughed at and mocked after some South Africans stated that he was not "fit" enough to be part of the crime prevention programme.

Lesufi quickly came to Tseko's defence and stated that body shaming and discrimination are as dangerous as racism and sexism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News