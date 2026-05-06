EASTERN CAPE– Schools in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape have closed down after heavy rainfall flooded roads and bridges on 5 and 6 May 2026.

Floods forced schools in the Western and Eastern Cape to shut down temporarily. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

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Schools in Port Elizabeth, the Sarah Baartman District and other areas closed after the Eastern Cape Department of Education issued a memorandum for the heavy rainfall on its Facebook page on 4 May. The weather is expected to continue until 7 May after it began with downpours which flooded parts of South Africa. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued multiple weather warnings for low temperatures and damaging rainfall across the country on 5 May, signalling the start of a devastating weather system.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant as the storms intensify in some parts of the country. The department advised learners and residents to avoid flooded roads and stay indoors. It also advised schools to ensure that the necessary measures are in place to safeguard school infrastructure and learners.

Schools closed down because of floods

Schools in parts of the Central Karoo and Eden educational districts in the Western Cape are expected to close on 6 and 7 May. The province's Education Department said that the schools will reopen on 8 May if the weather improves. The department also called on parents and guardians to communicate with schools for updates.

2 killed in the Northern Cape

The severe weather claimed two lives in the Northern Cape. The bodies were recovered, and the number of casualties nationwide has not been confirmed. The National Disaster Management Centre head Dr Elias Sithole told Newzroom Afrika that some of the municipalities in the country struggle with resources and they bring independent stakeholders and the South African National Defence Force to assist in responses in disaster-hit areas.

Source: Briefly News