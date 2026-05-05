PRETORIA, GAUTENG— Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness Major General Hendrick Flynn said on 5 May 2026 that criminal networks have used South Africa as a transit point and destination for the international drug trade.

A cop said drugs pass through ports in South Africa undetected. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

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Flynn, who is a component head for serious organised crime at the Hawks, appeared before the Commission of Inquiry on 5 May 2026 to testify at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, Gauteng. According to IOL, Flynn explained how drugs travel to and through South Africa to various international destinations.

How SA is used as a drug hub

Flynn said that cocaine is produced in South America, where it is transported to Southern Africa via West Africa. The diacetylmorphine moves from Afghanistan through East Africa into South Africa. He observed that the criminal networks transport them in air couriers, overland transport and commercial maritime routes. South Africa acts as a destination and transit. They are then placed into a legitimate shipping container and removed later at the port. Corrupt officials and employees targeted by the syndicate are used in this method.

Flynn told the Commission, established on 13 July 2025, that the drugs are packed in boxes, backpacks, or near the back of containers or baggage. He added that the syndicate also manufactures duplicate seals, which are left inside the containers, allowing them to be reopened and closed without detection. He added that it is not uncommon that the shipper, forwarding agent, clearing agent and transporter are aware that drugs are concealed in the shipment.

Source: Briefly News