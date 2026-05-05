SOUTH AFRICA– Various parts of the country have been placed on high alert as multiple weather warnings across South Africa have been issued for the first week of May 2026.

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Many parts of South Africa will be soaking wet. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) posted on its Facebook page that it issued six weather warnings, the highest being an Orange Level 6 for the north-east parts of KwaZulu-Natal in Richards Bay and the surrounding areas and the southwestern parts of the province.

An Orange Level 6 warning was also issued for the coastal regions of the Eastern Cape for 5 May. These warnings are associated with heavy downpours, which flood informal settlements, bridges and roads, and large amounts of small hail. Some communities face imminent danger to life as the disruptive rain could make it hazardous to move around freely.

SAWS issues multiple warnings

The rest of the KwaZulu-Natal province was not spared from the rough weather conditions. A Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms is expected to bring continuous damage to informal settlements due to the strong, damaging winds and the heavy downpours.

Mother Nature will continue showering Mzansi as the eastern parts of the Western Cape have been issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain, which will cause localised flooding. The Eastern Cape, which lost over 100 people during heavy floods in 2025, will experience severe thunderstorms, which will lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, damage to settlement and infrastructure and flooding of low-lying areas and bridges. The southern parts of the Northern Cape and the north-east of the Western Cape will experience disruptive snowfall.

Source: Briefly News