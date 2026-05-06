Standard Bank has expanded its Smart ID services to 50 branches in partnership with Home Affairs, with plans to grow to 112 branches by 2026

The bank has processed over 5,000 applications, with most IDs collected and turnaround times averaging about two weeks

The rollout is part of a wider banking partnership with Home Affairs, alongside Capitec and FNB, aiming to make Smart ID access easier across South Africa

South Africans looking to get their Smart ID cards through banks have more options, as Standard Bank continues to scale up its partnership with the Department of Home Affairs. The bank has now reached a key milestone of 50 participating branches, strengthening its position as one of the biggest banking partners in the national ID rollout.

The daughter of Nelson Mandela, Zindzi Mandela, showed the Smart ID Card of the former South African president. Image: STRINGER/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The expansion forms part of Standard Bank’s broader commitment to help ease pressure on Home Affairs offices by bringing services closer to customers. The bank confirmed that it met its target of 50 branches by the end of April, with plans already in motion to more than double this footprint to 112 branches by the end of 2026.

Despite the growing demand, Standard Bank says the system is running efficiently. According to Business Tech, more than 5,000 Smart ID applications have already been processed through the upgraded branch network, with over half of the issued cards already collected by customers. Even more impressive, clients reportedly spend less than eight minutes completing their application in-branch, while turnaround time for receiving the actual ID card averages about two weeks.

The bank also noted that it initially limited the service to its own customers to ensure stability while scaling operations. However, broader access is expected in future, particularly in high-demand areas where Home Affairs capacity remains stretched.

Which bank is doing Smart ID?

Competition in the banking space is also heating up. Capitec has expanded its Smart ID services to more branches nationwide, while FNB has also joined the partnership, though on a smaller scale. Altogether, more than 150 bank branches across South Africa now offer Smart ID services through the Home Affairs collaboration. Standard Bank said:

“We are now processing multiples of the number of applications compared to just a year ago. But our branches are managing these volumes efficiently."

Standard Bank’s footprint is spread across all nine provinces, with a strong concentration in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Western Cape and other regions. From major metro branches in Johannesburg and Durban to smaller towns in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape, the rollout continues to widen access for citizens who would otherwise rely solely on Home Affairs offices.

The picture showed a smart ID of F.W. deKlerk, former South Africa President. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

3 Other Briefly News stories about smart IDs

Capitec opened 30 new Smart ID branches in its first week alone, far outpacing its own targets and covering all nine provinces across South Africa.

A South African teenager was without a Smart ID after a technical system glitch linked to indigenous name characters.

South Africans with green ID books can now walk into 146 bank branches and get a Smart ID in minutes without any paperwork or bookings.

Source: Briefly News