A Mzansi teen was without a Smart ID after a technical system glitch linked to indigenous name characters

His family pushed for the recognition of Khoi identity as government systems fell short in recognising him

Language bodies and Khoisan leaders demanded urgent reform and accountability so the 18-year-old could receive his ID

An 18-year-old South African has been left without a Smart ID card for nearly a year after the Department of Home Affairs failed to process his application due to an exclamation mark in his indigenous Khoi name.

An 18-year-old was denied his smart ID by the Department of Home Affairs due to "!" in his name.

In a Facebook post shared by SA Immigration – Visas on 26 January 2026, the organisation highlighted the case of !Khūboab Oedasoua Lawrence, whose application has remained unresolved since April 2025.

According to multiple reports, Home Affairs cited technical limitations within its Smart ID live capture system, which is currently unable to process special characters used in some indigenous languages, including click consonants and diacritics.

!Khūboab applied for his identity document in 2024 and received confirmation of receipt on 3 April 2025, but the document has still not been issued. The delay has left him unable to complete essential administrative processes, including academic and official documentation requirements.

His mother said the problem stems from long-standing limitations in the government’s ability to accommodate Khoekhoegoewab, a Nama language that uses special characters. When her son was born in 2007, officials reportedly could not register his name in its original form, forcing the family to accept an altered spelling that changed its meaning.

Nearly two decades later, the family hoped technological improvements would resolve the issue. However, despite submitting the application using the same spelling already reflected on his birth certificate, the Smart ID system again flagged his name as incompatible.

Systemic barriers stall recognition of Khoisan identities

Khoisan leaders have criticised the department, saying the case highlights systemic challenges facing indigenous communities seeking recognition of their cultural and linguistic identity within state systems. They warned that the continued failure to resolve such cases reinforces marginalisation and administrative exclusion.

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) described the delay as a violation of constitutional rights, particularly those related to language, culture, and human dignity, and called for urgent interdepartmental intervention.

According to the post by SA Immigration - Visas, the Department of Home Affairs confirmed that while the National Population Register and Green ID Book system can accommodate indigenous names with special characters, the Smart ID platform has not yet been fully upgraded. However, system enhancements are currently underway.

As an interim measure, the department advised that !Khūboab may apply for a Green ID Book at a non-live capture office while the necessary technical upgrades are being implemented.

Mzansi reacts to the saga

South Africa reacted to the comments with messages of support and advice for the 18-year-old.

Hendrik April commented:

“This is what all of us are supposed to do, going back to our roots. 25 years ago, I gave my daughter's name after our grandmother Krotoa, mine is Haitsi Abbib, and I’m so proud of that.♥️”

Sisipho Mthimkhulu said:

“Besides special characters, I think you should ask Home Affairs what options you have. Talking too much won't help the boy, who is Khoisan, and I recognise him. Just make life easy for !Khoaboah.”

Masingita Marhungani wrote:

“I understand the family's drive for recognition; however, a basic thing we learn in IT is no special characters. Home Affairs can remove that for you, but all other systems would reject the name; you would have to fight every app/service in the world to use your name as it is spelled.”

Malcolm Martin said:

“Strategy being used to avoid recognition by the government towards the Khoi.”

Nirvana Jaggsurr wrote:

“I wonder what will happen if he applies for a visa. I am sure it will be declined, just because they can't print the name.🙃”

The Department of Home Affairs said they are improving systems to recognise all communities.

