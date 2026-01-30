Minimal progress has been seen on Gauteng's proposed smart city near Lanseria Airport

GAUTENG, LANSERIA - Six years after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans for a smart city near Lanseria Airport in Gauteng, little physical progress has been made on the project, with only an incomplete fence erected at the site.

Ramaphosa unveiled the proposal during his 2020 State of the Nation Address, describing the development as a “truly post-apartheid city” that would house between 350,000 and 500,000 people by 2030 and serve as a benchmark for smart and green infrastructure.

Project managers at SMEC said the development remains in its early planning stages under the Greater Lanseria Masterplan, which represents the first phase of the proposed city. The Gauteng Growth and Development Agency confirmed that the project is still in the pre-designation phase, which includes technical assessments, economic impact studies and compliance processes with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Although plans for a smart city in the area date back to 2007, the City of Johannesburg only adopted the provincial development framework in 2021. Former human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi told Parliament in January 2024 that bulk infrastructure for the project would require substantial investment. She said the City of Johannesburg had spent R29 million on wastewater and sewer infrastructure linked to the development.

Kubayi said urban planning approvals had been processed, but the human settlements component had initially stalled due to weak institutional arrangements. She said this had since been resolved to enable public-private partnerships.

Despite these administrative developments, on-site progress remains minimal. Site visits and satellite imagery comparisons between 2020 and 2024 showed little change beyond existing airport infrastructure and limited expansion in the Lanseria Corporate Estate. A visit by My Broadband in January 2026 found only a partially completed fence along Ashenti Road.

The future of an informal settlement near the site remains uncertain. The Gauteng Growth and Development Agency said the matter is being addressed through intergovernmental processes, and that any intervention would follow legal requirements and prioritise human dignity and social sustainability.

