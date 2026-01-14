The Summit Club in Hillbrow is under investigation after City of Johannesburg officials uncovered R2.6 million in unpaid electricity bills

Authorities also flagged multiple safety and building regulation violations and noted the club’s lack of approved fire safety plans

Mayor Dada Morero said the enforcement action forms part of a broader crackdown on non-compliant and illegally operated properties across the city

Hillbrow’s Summit Club owes City of Johannesburg R2.6 million in unpaid electricity. Image: Luca Sola/ Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG-The Summit Club in Hillbrow, a nightlife venue that reportedly attracts patrons from around the world, is facing mounting scrutiny after it emerged that the establishment owes the City of Johannesburg R2.6 million in unpaid electricity bills and is allegedly in violation of several municipal regulations.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero posted a video on 13 January 2026 showing city officials inspecting the property as part of ongoing enforcement operations.

Officials flag R2.6 million electricity debt

Among the most serious concerns identified were financial irregularities relating to the club’s electricity account. Officials revealed that the R2.6 million debt accumulated on an old account that was left unpaid while a new account was subsequently opened. Municipal authorities have flagged this practice as potentially fraudulent, suggesting it may have been used to allow the business to continue operating while avoiding settlement of the original debt.

City says club fails to meet safety standards

Despite its apparent commercial success and international clientele, officials said the Summit Club has failed to meet basic municipal and safety obligations. The venue was found to be non-compliant with building control regulations and reportedly does not have approved fire safety plans, placing it in violation of Section 10 of the relevant building and safety legislation. Authorities warned that the absence of approved fire safety measures poses a serious risk to both patrons and staff, particularly given Hillbrow’s dense urban environment.

Comparisons drawn with Tshwane enforcement operations

The operation drew comparisons on social media to previous law-enforcement actions led by Tshwane Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya. On 18 December 2025, Moya led a raid on a suspected brothel operating under the guise of an accommodation facility in Sunnyside, Pretoria. She later confirmed that six foreign nationals were arrested during the operation, along with the owner of the establishment. Moya said the suspected brothel was operated by Chinese nationals and mirrored the layout of other illegal establishments previously shut down by the City of Tshwane. She added that authorities were uncovering what appeared to be a coordinated syndicate operating multiple brothels across the capital. The mayor had previously overseen the closure of the well-known Iphi Ntombi establishment in the Pretoria CBD.

Mixed reactions on social media

While some social media users welcomed the City of Johannesburg’s action against the Summit Club, others questioned the timing and motives behind the operation, with several commentators suggesting Mayor Mororo was emulating enforcement strategies used in Tshwane.

@Markosonke1 said:

"Mayor, with all due respect, this R2.6 million didn’t accumulate overnight. Why now? This feels less like law enforcement and more like campaign content. Same buildings, same problems, just a new camera angle."

@ZikhaliBandile commented:

"Switch them off, plus even those girls operating there are foreigners."

@Mothematiks stated:

"You are too, too late. Stop trying to copy our favourite mayor in Tshwane. We don’t like you, we don’t want you."

@EarthOddysey commented:

"Hard working residents struggle to make a living and then pay every city bill, while places like this owe millions! They break safety laws, dodge debt and keep operating, and the city allows it. Honest Joburg citizens are subsidising criminals."

@FLidovho remarked:

"Copycat. No original ideas."

The City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

