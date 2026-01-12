South African Paralympic star Natalie du Toit is facing legal action from SARS over unpaid taxes exceeding R1 million

The tax dispute relates to earnings accumulated after she retired from competitive swimming in 2012

SARS has given du Toit a limited period to settle the debt or risk enforcement action, including possible seizure of assets

South African Paralympic legend Natalie du Toit is in the spotlight for reasons outside the swimming pool. Over the past weekend, reports revealed that the decorated athlete is facing a formal demand from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for more than R1 million in unpaid taxes.

Silver medallist Natalie du Toit of South Africa poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 100m Freestyle.

Source: Getty Images

The tax liability, according to City Press, stems from accumulated debt over several years following Du Toit’s retirement in 2012, covering post-retirement earnings, potential undeclared income, and interest and penalties. SARS has reportedly given the 41-year-old swimmer a window of 10 business days to settle the amount in full or arrange a payment plan to avoid legal action, which could include a writ of execution and the seizure of assets, including her Cape Town property.

SARS intensifies focus on sports personalities

Under Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, SARS has ramped up scrutiny of high-net-worth individuals and public figures to strengthen the national fiscus. The agency has reportedly been leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics to cross-check bank records and third-party data, narrowing the tax gap and targeting potential non-compliance.

Some of the sporting figures who have found themselves on the trail of the taxpayer include businesswoman and former Premier Soccer League club owner, Shauwn Mkhize. She reportedly owes SARS tax debts in the amount of R40 million. Also, footballers have not managed to escape the might hawk's eye of SARS, with Kaizer Chiefs star Gaston Sirino having found himself in the headlines as well regarding his tax accruals to the tax authorities.

Legal experts suggest that high-profile figures like Du Toit are sometimes used as examples to encourage tax compliance among the public. While Du Toit has yet to issue a statement, she has multiple legal avenues to address the formal demand.

Du Toit has a decorated career

Renowned for her 13 Paralympic gold medals, Du Toit made history in 2008 by competing in both the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics, becoming the first female amputee to qualify for the Olympic Games and finishing 16th in the 10km marathon swim. She swam in the 10km marathon swim, finishing 16th, proving that Paralympians can compete alongside able-bodied athletes at the highest level.

Her achievements have earned her national honours, including the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, one of South Africa’s highest accolades for sporting excellence.

Natalie du Toit of South Africa poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 100m Freestyle - S9 final on day 9 of the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

Source: Getty Images

