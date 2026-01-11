Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Muhsin Ertugral believes the club has made noticeable strides this season compared to the previous campaign, citing visible progress in several areas of their game.

Amakhosi’s prolonged struggle for silverware has been well documented over the past decade, but they finally ended that run by lifting the Nedbank Cup last season, despite failing to secure a top-eight finish in the league.

The current campaign has been more encouraging. The Naturena-based side closed out 2025 sitting fourth on the Premiership standings with 24 points from 13 matches, just four points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who still have a game in hand. Their Ke Yona Cup triumph also booked them a place in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup, where they are presently third in Group D with one point from two fixtures.

Ertugral shared his assessment while speaking on #InsideSASoccer on Omniaudioafrica with Bra Jakes, noting that although Chiefs have improved, he remains unconvinced about their chances of continental success.

According to the former coach, the team’s defensive organisation has taken a step forward this season, but he still sees structural shortcomings. He pointed out that Chiefs struggle to make effective entries into the penalty area, often playing at excessive speed without enough composure to truly trouble opponents. While they move the ball quickly, he feels the overall balance, particularly in defensive transitions, is still lacking.

Ertugral added that although there are signs of better cohesion compared to last year, several tactical and squad-related elements still need refinement. He suggested that January transfer windows have historically offered limited benefit, warning that excessive recruitment mid-season can undermine player confidence and signal a lack of trust in the existing squad.

He also emphasised the importance of stability and leadership at the club, highlighting the value of Bobby Motaung’s experience and the chairman’s calm, strategic approach from a management perspective, which he said played a significant role during his own tenure.

On Chiefs’ prospects in Africa, Ertugral was clear in his assessment. He believes competing on the continent is always demanding and requires a high level of organisation, something he feels Chiefs are still building towards. In his view, the current squad does not yet possess the pedigree required to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, he concluded that any progress made in the competition would still be beneficial. Navigating the challenges of African away fixtures, he said, can strengthen team unity and provide valuable experience that could better prepare Chiefs for the next season.

