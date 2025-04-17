Royal AM has officially been expelled from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after failed takeover attempts and ongoing legal issues, including unpaid taxes to SARS

Shauwn Mkhize’s last-ditch effort to halt the expulsion through a court interdict was dismissed, although it temporarily delayed the official proceedings

Despite the dismissal of the interdict, the PSL has moved forward with confirming the club's expulsion, rescheduling the Board of Governors meeting to finalise the decision

Royal AM President Shauwn Mkhize's final attempt to retain the club's Premier Soccer League (PSL) status has been unsuccessful, as the PSL has confirmed the expulsion of the KwaZulu-Natal-based team.

This marks the official demise of the club's position in the league for the 2024/25 season, after a season filled with legal and financial struggles.

Royal AM President Shauwn Mkhize's final attempt to retain the club's Premier Soccer League (PSL) status was unsuccessful.

Failed takeover attempts lead to expulsion

The club’s failure to secure a takeover and resolve its financial issues has resulted in Royal AM’s expulsion from the PSL.

The team, which has been under the curatorship of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) due to unpaid taxes, was unable to overcome the ongoing legal battle against Mkhize

The PSL was set to hold a Board of Governors (BOG) meeting on Thursday to finalise the decision regarding the club's status in the league.

This meeting would officially confirm Royal AM’s removal, leaving the league with only 15 teams for the remainder of the season.

Court interdict delays, but doesn’t prevent expulsion

Mkhize filed a court interdict last night in a last-ditch effort to delay the decision. However, the interdict was dismissed earlier today, further sealing the fate of Royal AM.

Despite the interdict’s failure, it temporarily delayed the inevitable confirmation of the club's expulsion, leaving the PSL with no other option but to proceed with the meeting. According to an official circular from PSL legal counsel Michael Murphy, the BOG meeting was adjourned in anticipation of the Gauteng High Court's ruling on the interdict.

Once the interdict was dismissed, the meeting was able to continue, albeit with the expulsion confirmed.

The Royal AM case has spotlighted concerns around club ownership and financial stability in South African football.

PSL’s stand on Royal AM’s situation

The official statement from the PSL executive committee noted that it was too late in the day to reconvene the meeting, but that an appropriate time and date for the rescheduled meeting would be communicated soon.

The league has firmly decided to move forward with the expulsion. The case surrounding Royal AM’s status has brought attention to the broader issue of club ownership and financial stability in South African football.

With the legal proceedings now over, the PSL will continue without the KwaZulu-Natal club, marking a turbulent chapter in the league's history.

Financial and legal trouble for Royal AM

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is currently under curatorship due to a significant tax debt, estimated to be around R40 million.

The debt is reportedly linked to the club’s president, Shauwn Mkhize, and her family trust.

This financial instability has only worsened the club’s situation, as it has not been able to honor its obligations on and off the pitch.

