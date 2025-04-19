A former FIFA referee and VAR expert has clarified the controversial decisions in the CAF Champions League semifinal clash between Orlando Pirates and Pyramids FC

The Egyptian giants scored two goals in both halves against the Premier Soccer League side, but were disallowed after reviews from Video Assistant Referee

The VAR instructor praised the correct application of VAR and the referees’ interpretation of the laws in the match

Former FIFA referee and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) expert Jerome Damon has broken down the reasons Pyramids FC's goals were disallowed against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League semi-final clash.

It was a close tie between the Premier Soccer League giants and the Egyptian club at FNB Stadium, with the visitors scoring two goals — both of which were ruled out by VAR.

The decisions by the assistant referee frustrated the visitors, with their coach also complaining about the outcome.

VAR expert breaks down why Pyramids' goals were disallowed

According to iDiskiTimes, Damon, while speaking on social media about Mayele's cancelled goal, confirmed that it was the right call to disallow the goal.

The Congolese striker punished Mbekezeli Mbokazi after making a mistake in the closing stages of the first half but the youngster's blushes was covered after VAR ruled out this goal for offside.

"Right before halftime, the referee was called to the monitor for an on-field review to assess a potential offside," he said.

"VAR determined that Mayele, the Pyramids striker who scored, was in an offside position. There was an earlier action involving Pirates defender Mbokazi that required further analysis — specifically, whether he had control of his movement.

“The referee concluded that Mbokazi didn’t have full control over his reaction, making it a deflection. Since the ball reached Mayele, who was in an offside position, the goal was correctly disallowed for gaining an unfair advantage.

“It was a well-executed VAR intervention and a correct interpretation of the laws."

Damon also addressed the second disallowed goal for Pyramids. Nigerian star Sodiq Awujoola had found the back of the net, but the replay showed that the ball hit his hand in the process.

"As standard procedure, every goal is reviewed by VAR. In this case, the officials noted that the ball had made contact with the scorer’s arm before entering the net," he added.

"According to the laws of the game, that’s considered a handball, and the goal was rightly ruled out. Once again, VAR and the officiating team applied the rules effectively and accurately."

Source: Briefly News