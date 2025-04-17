Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso has addressed his stance on using Lucas Suarez in their CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Al Ahly after his mistake gave Kaizer Chiefs a goal in the Nedbank Cup.

The Brazilians are still rueing their loss against the Glamour Boys in the Nedbank Cup, with the Argentine defender's error leading to Wandile Duba's equaliser, before Ashley Du Preez's controversial goal gave the Soweto giants a 2-1 win.

The error against Nasreddine Nabi's side wasn't the only time Suarez has cost the Brazilians a goal. He was also involved in one of Orlando Pirates’ goals during their 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

Cardoso's stance on Suarez ahead of Al Ahly tie

In an interview with FARPost, Cardoso was asked if Suarez will be targeted by Al Ahly after his recent frequent mistakes.

"Before pointing fingers at a player for an error, I always remind myself — I may have made several mistakes even before the match began," he said.

"The first one could be in my team selection. Out of a squad of more than 20 players, I can only pick 11. The moment I name my starting lineup, there are already more than a dozen who think I got it wrong — and they're not alone."

The Portuguese manager went on to emphasize that mistakes are part of football.

"Sometimes goals come from sheer brilliance, not from errors. But more often than not, it’s the little things — missed details, small lapses — that lead to conceding. I don’t fixate on the past. Instead, we focus on learning, on moving forward. Everyone, from players to coaches, is constantly working to grow and improve."

Source: Briefly News