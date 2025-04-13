Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has come to the defence of Lucas Suarez after his costly mistake against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semi-final

Kaizer Chiefs star Wandile Duba made a comment about the Argentine defender's mistake claiming he was their main target before the match

The Portuguese mentor only looked at the positives from the match despite Duba's comment about the South American star's error

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has defended Lucas Suarez despite making a big mistake against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

The Argentine defender was caught slacking while making a pass in his own half, and the error produced an equaliser for Kaizer Chiefs which was scored by Wandile Duba.

The 30-year-old South American defender joined the Brazilians in the January transfer window on loan from CA Tallares and has been a regular in the defence since joining the Pretoria giants.

Cardoso defends Suarez after Duba's comments about his error

Kaizer Chiefs star, Duba in an interview after the match claimed they expected Suarez to make a mistake with his passes, and he was their main target.

“Yes, we knew. Our target was him, Lucas Suarez. We knew he made a lot of mistakes. We knew that if we forced him to play inside he’d pass us the ball,” The Kaizer Chiefs youngster told to SABC Sport.

Despite Duba's comment, Cardoso was only concerned by Suarez's positive output in the match rather than dwelling on his mistakes.

“Look, I don’t see the things like that,” the Sundowns coach said at the post-match presser.

“We come from a high-level match on Wednesday where Lucas made a wonderful performance. As you know, he was lined up on the team of the CAF Champions League of the week.

“So I think it’s not fair. Even today, he made one mistake, but he made a normal game. He coped with the speed, tell me, a shot on the goal coming from a play that was his structure from shifts.

“I don’t remember any, but maybe you do. I just ask you to be fair with the people, with the players, with myself, with the team, with the squad and the club. Analyze the things as they are, it’s your job to do it. Just pick the results, look where it came from, and don’t punish a player that doesn’t deserve it.

“Obviously, he has already on his shoulder enough weight to carry that he doesn’t need to receive from you because the boy is doing his job and trying to do his best as everybody.”

