Kaizer Chiefs are at the risk of losing five of their players for their mouthwatering clash against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby in a few weeks

The players need to avoid bookings during the Soweto-based club clash with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals this weekend

The Glamour Boys also need every possible point from their final six Betway Premiership matches to salvage the season and qualify for the MTN8 next campaign

Kaizer Chiefs will need all their top players available for the rest of the season as they need all possible points in the remaining six matches in the Betway Premiership.

The Glamour Boys could be without some of their players when they take on Orlando Pirates in the second leg of the league in a few weeks.

The Soweto giants will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and will need a win to qualify for the competition's final.

The win against the Brazilians in crucial as it's their only chance of winning a trophy in Nasreddine Nabi's debut season and also end their ten-year wait of winning a title.

Kaizer Chiefs risk losing top players for Soweto derby

According to a report by GOAL, Kaizer Chiefs stars Wandile Duba, Inacio Miguel, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Tashreeq Morris are all at risk of missing the crucial clash against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

The five players are at the risk of getting suspended for the Soweto derby as they are just one yellow card away from suspension. They are all on three yellow cards and will miss one game if they get another against Sundowns.

What makes it more difficult for Nabi is that Kaizer Chiefs will play two more fixtures in the league before facing the Sea Robbers.

The Tunisian manager must do everything possible to find a way for his important players to be available for the game against Jose Riveiro's men or they might miss out on yet another point.

Kaizer Chiefs' chances of making the top eight

Kaizer Chiefs are currently eighth on the Betway Premiership table with 30 points from 24 matches played so far this season, but their position is not secured as they are just one points ahead Chippa United who have two games in hand and two points ahead tenth-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows who have three outstanding matches.

There's a slim chance that Amakhosi finish eighth and about in the log but they need to avoid defeat in their remaining six games.

Nabi's side have lost almost all their matches against top sides this season, but they need to avoid defeat in the Soweto derby.

