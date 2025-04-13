Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs: Preview, h2h, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs face off in the Nedbank Cup semi-final this weekend

All eyes on star players like Jayden Adams (Sundowns) and Gaston Sirino (Chiefs); Full lineup predictions inside the article

The winner of the encounter will face either Orlando Pirates or Marumo Gallants in the final of the competition

Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semi-final and it will be a tie which is important for both Premier Soccer League sides.

Sundowns are gunning for a treble this season, as they are still in the race to win the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League, while Amakhosi are holding on to the Nedbank Cup as their only chance of winning a trophy in Nasreddine Nabi's debut season.

The Brazilians would be the host of the tie while the Glamour Boys would do everything possible to hurt them in front of their fans to secure a place in the final.

Briefly News outlines some details you need to know about Masandawana's clash against the Soweto giants this weekend.

Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs: All you need to know

Match preview

Sundowns are going into the clash with a good run of form both in the league and the CAF Champions League. They recently secured a place in the semi-final of the continental football competition, and are looking forward to qualifying for another final of the Nedbank Cup after losing in the final against Orlando Pirates last season.

The Pretoria giants have been winning trophies every season for the past ten years, and to continue in the same frame this campaign, they are looking forward to winning the treble.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have been struggling in all competitions this season, and the Nedbank Cup seems to be the only redemption for Nabi's side this campaign.

The Soweto-based club have gone a decade without winning a major title, and they need to beat Sundowns in the semi-finals of the NBK to increase their chances of breaking that jinx this year.

Team news and possible lineups

Sundowns have failed to give an update on any new injuries before the match, but Themba Zwane and Mothobi Mvala are not expected to feature in the match.

Kaizer Chiefs will have January signing Tashreeq Morris and Thabo Cele back in action and ready for selection after being on the sidelines due to injury.

Mamelodi Sundowns possible line-up: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Divine Lunga, Grant Kekana, Lucas Suarez, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Jayden Adams, Peter Shalulile, Lucas Ribeiro, Iqram Rayners.

Kaizer Chiefs possible line-up: Bruce Bvuma, Dillion Solomons, Edmilson Dove, Inacio Miguel, Given Msimango, Thabo Cele, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Gaston Sirino, Pule Mmodi, Wandile Duba, Tashreeq Morris.

Head-to-head

In recent games, Sundowns have edged out Kaizer Chiefs, and this would be their fourth time of meeting this season with the Brazilians winning all the three previous encounters.

Time and where to watch

The match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs is scheduled for 18:00 South African time on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on SABC Sport and SuperSport.

