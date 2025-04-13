Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi dropped a bold statement, saying “If they think we don’t deserve to stay next season, I’ll go,” highlighting the growing uncertainty around his future at the club

Football journalist Brighton Bafana believes Nabi’s remarks are aimed at club management and reflect the immense pressure he’s under, stating, “It’s the kind of comment a coach makes when he senses the ground shifting beneath him

With Chiefs chasing their first trophy in nearly a decade, Bafana says the upcoming Nedbank Cup semi-final could decide Nabi’s fate: “This game is everything… If he loses, he might not need a boardroom decision — the message is already clear"

Kaizer Chiefs boss Nasreddine Nabi has ignited a firestorm with his candid admission ahead of a crucial Nedbank Cup semi-final:

If they think we don’t deserve to stay next season, I’ll go.”

The Tunisian tactician finds himself navigating turbulent waters, with mounting expectations and a restless fanbase hungry for silverware.

Mounting pressure on the Amakhosi bench

Football writer and analyst Brighton Bafana believes Nabi’s comments reflect deeper tension behind the scenes.

Nabi’s under real scrutiny,”

Bafana told Briefly News.

He wasn’t just talking to the press — that statement was aimed at the decision-makers at Naturena. It’s the kind of comment a coach makes when he senses the ground shifting beneath him.

According to Bafana, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

This is Kaizer Chiefs. History, expectations, pride — it’s all baked into the job. There’s no room for sentiment. If you’re not delivering, you’re in trouble.

A club starved of silverware

The Glamour Boys have gone nearly ten years without lifting a major trophy — a drought that now defines the club’s modern era.

Nabi arrived promising to restore structure and identity to the squad, but results have been inconsistent.

Chiefs fans are desperate,”

Bafana said.

They’ve been told to be patient for too long. Nabi’s tried to instill discipline and a new philosophy, and you can see moments where it’s working — but football is results-driven, especially here.

All eyes on the Nedbank Cup

As Chiefs prepare for the semi-final showdown, the pressure is undeniable.

This game is everything,”

Bafana stressed.

“If Nabi wins, it buys him time and belief. If he loses — well, I don’t think he even needs to wait for a boardroom meeting. His comments say it all.

Bafana wrapped up with a blunt assessment of the climate Nabi faces:

South African football isn’t built for long-term projects. You either win — or you walk.

Fans react

Papi

He has thrown in a towel long time ago

Ayovha

This guy is doing a good job 🤣

Portia

Pls feel free to Go home

