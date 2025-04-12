Saleng returns to full training after months of uncertainty, following a previous appearance before the MC Alger clash

Contract and salary disputes may be nearing resolution, sparking talk of a permanent comeback

Pirates' attacking struggles could force the club to reintegrate Saleng as they chase silverware

Monnapule Saleng’s surprise appearance at training this morning has sent further shockwaves through the Orlando Pirates fanbase.

After months of silence, speculation, and serious tension behind the scenes, the return of the explosive winger raises one big question

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Saleng has been seen on the pitch in recent weeks.

He briefly trained with the squad ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against MC Alger — only to be mysteriously left out of the travelling squad.

That move raised eyebrows then, and today’s full return has only intensified the intrigue.

Whether this marks a turning point or another smokescreen in a long-running saga remains to be seen.

Here are five possible reasons Saleng is back — and why this might be deeper than just “football business.”

1. Pirates Realised They Need Him — Badly

Let’s be honest: Pirates haven’t exactly been setting the league on fire.

Without Saleng’s direct runs, match-winning flair, and left-footed magic, the team has looked blunt in the final third.

With CAF ambitions and PSL pressure heating up, the club may have swallowed their pride.

Saleng changes games. He wins matches. Pirates can’t afford to bleed talent and expect trophies,”

analyst Richard Langston told Briefly News.

2. Contract Talks Might Finally Be Moving.

There’s been long-standing talk of contract issues — specifically around salary disputes and dissatisfaction with how Saleng is valued at the club.

His return to training could signal a breakthrough or at least a willingness to renegotiate. One source close to the situation hinted:

He didn’t come back to play for peanuts. Something is shifting behind closed doors.

3. He’s Putting Himself in the Shop Window

Training with Pirates again could be Saleng’s strategic way of reminding everyone —

I’m still here, I’m still sharp, and I’m still for sale... at the right price.

This could be a power move. Comeback or calculated exit? Time will tell.

4. Pressure from Fans and Media

The heat has been rising.

Fans have flooded social media demanding answers, while journalists have been digging deep.

Pirates, known for their tight-lipped ways, may have felt the pressure to show face — and bringing Saleng back into view is the easiest way to calm the storm.

This doesn’t feel like a happy reunion. It feels like PR damage control,” Langston speculated.

5. He Misses the Game – and Wants to Be in Bafana Contention

A footballer’s hunger never fades.

With Bafana Bafana fixtures on the horizon and continental competitions ahead, Saleng knows inactivity kills careers.

If he wants his national team jersey back, he needs to be playing — now.

He’s not just a club player, he’s a national asset. The longer he sat out, the further he slipped from Hugo Broos’ radar,” said Langston.

