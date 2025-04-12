The football icon has partnered with acclaimed director Matthew Vaughn to establish a new film studio, marking Ronaldo's bold entry into the entertainment industry

Ronaldo posted a teaser on X, announcing their first movie is “coming soon.” While details remain under wraps, the teaser has generated massive anticipation and speculation

Alongside the movie venture, Ronaldo’s life story will be explored in Cristiano Ronaldo: The Legacy, a Netflix documentary series offering fans a look behind the legend

Cristiano Ronaldo, known globally for his gravity-defying goals and unrelenting drive on the pitch, has just taken his ambitions to a new stage — quite literally.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner sent shockwaves across the entertainment and sports world on Friday when he posted a teaser video on X, unveiling his latest venture: a film studio dubbed UR•MARV, co-founded with British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman, X-Men: First Class).

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner sent shockwaves across the entertainment and sports world on Friday.Image/Cristiano Ronaldo

And action! 🎬 I’m excited to announce UR•MARV, my new film studio with Matthew Vaughn, and can’t wait to tell you about our first movie. Coming soon!” Ronaldo posted.

Teaser sparks fan frenzy

The teaser is short, stylish, and loaded with mystery — no plot reveals, no title drops, just pure intrigue.

Yet it was enough to set social media ablaze, with fans and film buffs alike speculating about the nature of the project.

Could it be a biopic? A fictional action epic? Or something no one sees coming.

Vaughn and Ronaldo: A power duo

Matthew Vaughn brings serious directorial clout to the project. Known for his flair, fast pacing, and visual swagger, he seems a perfect match for Ronaldo’s brand of high-energy ambition.

Their collaboration isn’t just about star power — it’s about vision. UR•MARV, insiders say, aims to produce innovative content that blends traditional storytelling with cutting-edge tech and global appeal.

From football to film

This isn’t Ronaldo’s first step onto the screen.

His Netflix docuseries Cristiano Ronaldo: The Legacy is set to premiere in July 2025, chronicling his rise from Madeira to football immortality.

But launching a film studio?

That’s legacy-level thinking — Ronaldo stepping into the world of storytelling not just as subject, but as creator.

Lights. Camera. CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo has conquered football.

Now, he’s set his sights on film.

As the first UR•MARV movie moves into production, fans around the world are holding their breath — not for the next free kick, but for the first frame.

