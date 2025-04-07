South African winger Monnapule Saleng could still play for Orlando Pirates before the season ends despite the ongoing issues between the player and the club management

The former SuperSport United forward has been absent from the Sea Robbers' squad since December last year, with his last match being against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League

The reasons for the 27-year-old winger's exclusion from the team remain unknown, but reports suggest that the Premier Soccer League giants are expected to address the issue soon

South African international Monnapule Saleng could still feature for Orlando Pirates before the season comes to an end, as there is a new twist to his situation at the Buccaneers.

The Bafana Bafana star has been cut from the Pirates squad since December last year, and no one knows the precise issue between the player, the coach, and the club management.

He last played for the Soweto giants against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League group stage and since then he has failed to make the Pirates squad for every single matchday.

Despite his ongoing issues with the Sea Robbers, the 27-year-old winger was called up for the Bafana Bafana CHAN qualifying match against Egypt.

The Pirates star played in the first leg in South Africa before being sent home and didn't travel with the team to Cairo for the second leg.

New twist to Saleng's situation at Pirates

According to Soccer Laduma, Saleng is back in Orlando Pirates training and could still have the chance to feature for the Soweto Giants this season, but the situation still remains complex for both parties.

The South African winger is expected not to feature in the second leg against MC Alger in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals, as he was not mentioned in the list of players injured ahead of the tie.

Sources close to SNL24 claimed Saleng's absence from the Pirates squad might be due to a lack of match fitness rather than being injured. He is been out for a while, and it wouldn't be easy to throw him into action so early.

According to Soccer Laduma sources, Pirates are expected to release an official statement concerning Saleng's issue, which the club fans have been waiting for since late last year.

"He’s determined to return and is putting in a lot of effort to make it happen. However, the situation is complicated and difficult for anyone to fully grasp. We’re awaiting an official statement from the club, which could come soon. Until then, all we can do is wait," a source shared.

Pirates won the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final clash against MC Alger in Algiers without Saleng, and they are expected to play the second leg at the Orlando Stadium without him.

Riveiro breaks silence after Pirates exit

Briefly News also reported that Jose Riveiro has reacted to the news about his departure from Pirates at the end of this campaign.

The Spanish coach fails to address the reason behind his decision to leave but shared his next focus before leaving the Sea Robbers.

