Jose Riveiro has addressed the news of his departure from Orlando Pirates for the first time since the announcement

The 49-year-old coach has enjoyed a successful three-year stint with the Sea Robbers, securing five titles during his tenure

The Spanish coach still has the opportunity to add to his trophy collection before his departure at the end of the current campaign

Spanish tactician Jose Riveiro has spoken for the first time since the announcement of his departure at the end of the season was announced by Orlando Pirates.

The news of Riveiro's departure came as a surprise to South Africa football community, with the former Celta Vigo youth coach leaving at the end of his contract in June.

The 49-year-old has spent three seasons with the Sea Robbers, winning five titles, and could still add more before leaving at the end of this campaign.

Jose Riveiro breaks his silence on his exit from Orlando Pirates at the end of the season. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

The Buccaneers are still gunning for the Betway Premiership, the CAF Champions League, and the Nedbank cup this season, and winning an of them could cap off a good stint for the Spaniard in South Africa.

Riveiro breaks silence following Pirates exit

According to iDiskiTimes, Riveiro claimed he's focused on Orlando Pirates' next game in the Betway Premiership against Polokwane City despite the announcement of his exit.

The Spaniard mentor is working on finishing strong at the end of the season, and will later address why he decided to leave the Soweto giants despite having a good thing going on at the club.

“My priority right now is on our upcoming match against Polokwane City. This is a tough match. A match that needs our undivided attention and focus,” the Spanish tactician told the club.

“The time will come for me to express myself on the decision I have made but now isn’t that time because we have a job to do. The season is far from over, and we have a lot of work to do between now and the end of May."

Riveiro led Orlando Pirates to a 1-0 win over MC Alger in Algiers in the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday, and a win in the second leg next week would seal their qualification to the semi-final.

Before hosting the Algerian giants next week Wednesday at the Orlando Stadium, the Sea Robbers will travel to Limpopo to face the Rise and Shine this weekend as they hope to close the gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

In the Nedbank Cup, Pirates will face Marumo Gallants in the semi-finals, and they could face either Kaizer Chiefs or Sundowns in the competition's final.

Source: Briefly News