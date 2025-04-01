Pirates Secure Crucial Away Win Against MC Alger in CAF Champions League Quarterfinal
Orlando Pirates secured an important away win over MC Alger in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 on Tuesday evening.
Second half substitute Mohau Nkota scored the only goal as the Sea Robbers secured a vital win over the Algerian giants.
The Premier Soccer League giants joined Mamelodi Sundowns as one of the clubs that claimed a win in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal after the Brazilians defeated Esperance of Tunisia earlier today.
Pirates defeat MC Alger in Algiers
