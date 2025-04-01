Orlando Pirates secured an important away win over MC Alger in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 on Tuesday evening.

Second half substitute Mohau Nkota scored the only goal as the Sea Robbers secured a vital win over the Algerian giants.

The Premier Soccer League giants joined Mamelodi Sundowns as one of the clubs that claimed a win in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal after the Brazilians defeated Esperance of Tunisia earlier today.

Pirates defeat MC Alger in Algiers

Source: Briefly News