Mamelodi Sundowns have taken an important advantage over Esperance of Tunisia in their first-leg CAF Champions League quarterfinal clash at the Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday afternoon.

A second half goal from Peter Shalulile courtesy of Jayden Adams assist gave the Brazilians the deserved with over ES Tunis.

Sundowns defeat ES Tunis in CAFCL quarter-final first leg

Mamelodi Sundowns started the match as the better side as they got a chance to go ahead in the third minute, but Teboho Mokoena failed to find the back of the net.

South African international Thapelo Morena produced an important block in Sundowns box to stop the visitors from taking the lead in the 11th minute.

Mokoena came close to scoring the first goal of the game from a free-kick in the 16th minute, but his effort was saved by Esperance goalkeeper.

Lucas Ribeiro picked out Jayden Adams at the back post, but the Bafana Bafana midfielder was unable to steer in a header.

The first half of the match ended goalless, with Mamelodi Sundowns being the better side of the two teams.

The Brazilians began the second half like they ended the first, and got their break through nine minutes after the restart.

In the 54th minute, Peter Shalulile tapped home Adams' assist as the Premier Soccer League giants took the deserved lead.

Lucas Suarez made an important block to keep Sundowns' lead intact in the 64th minute.

