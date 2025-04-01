Mamelodi Sundowns are set to face Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-final clash

The Premier Soccer League giants suffered a major setback ahead of the mouthwatering clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday

The Brazilians head coach Miguel Cardoso gave some heartbreaking updates ahead of the match on Monday

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a major setback, as they prepare for their CAF Champions League quarter-final clash against Esperance Sportive de Tunis on Tuesday afternoon.

The Brazilians will host the Tunisian giants at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the first leg. They are seeking revenge after being knocked out of the competition by the same team last season in the semi-final stage.

Miguel Cardoso was in charge of Esperance last campaign when they defeated Rulani Mokwena's Mamelodi Sundowns, and the Portuguese gaffer is tasked with getting the deserved revenge for Masandawana this season.

Miguel Cardoso working on getting revenge for Mamelodi Sundowns against his former club Esperance in the CAF Champions League. Photo: @Masandawana.

Five Sundowns stars ruled of CAF Champions League tie

According to iDiskiTimes, Cardoso opened up on the Team News ahead of the match and he confirmed that five of his first team players are ruled out of the clash against ES Tunis this Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana stars Themba Zwane and Mothobi Mvala have both returned to training after nursing different injuries but they are not in perfect condition to play against the Tunisian side later today.

Miguel Cardoso confirms five Mamelodi Sundowns players are ruled out to face Esperance Sportive de Tunis for their first leg CAF Champions League quarter-final. Photo: @Masandawana.

“The players who are still unavailable are close to returning, but they’re not quite ready to feature in this match yet, and likely not in the second leg either,” Cardoso explained ahead of the game.

“Mothobi [Mvala] and [Aubrey] Modiba are also in a similar situation. They’re getting closer, and while they’ve been training at full intensity with the team, we’re still in a stage where they’re not fully integrated, with the exception of Mothiba, Rivaldo, and Mabena.

“Themba and Mothobi are training normally with the group, and we’re now focusing on giving them game-time opportunities. However, they won’t play in official matches until they’ve had the chance to feature in a friendly first.

“While we’re preparing for the Esperance match, there are two competitive sessions they’ll participate in. Today, they’ll play a full game with some players from the Diski team, and then once we’re in Tunisia, we have a friendly lined up against a team we’ve invited to join us.

“This approach is to help you understand how we’re gradually reintegrating the players, not just through training, but also by ensuring they regain match fitness to perform at their best.

“We can’t risk putting players like Themba or Mothobi into a competitive game until they’re ready to perform at their usual level. But they’re making good progress and getting closer to full fitness – almost there.”

