Mngqithi Explains How He Outsmarted Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs in Golden Arrows' Win

Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi praised Kaizer Chiefs' efforts despite some mistakes in the attacking third

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach also explained how he outsmarted Nasreddine Nabi's side despite them playing better from start

The South African tactician highlighted the Golden Arrows players' hard work, enthusiasm, and willingness to improve

Manqoba Mngqithi has explained how he outsmarted Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs as Lamontville Golden Arrows completed a season double over the Soweto giants in the Betway Premiership.

Arrows scored the first goal of the game after Nduduzo Sibiya tapped in a pass from Knox Mutizwa, but Yusuf Maart redeemed himself after a penalty miss by scoring an equaliser a few minutes later.

The host stole the three points late in the match after Mutizwa scored to make it 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Mngqithi on Arrows' win over Kaizer Chiefs

In an interview with SABC as per iDiskiTimes, Mngqithi hails Nabi' side but stated what he told his players that made them outsmart the Glamour Boys.

"We also have to acknowledge their efforts. I believe we started strong, but they came at us, and they made some avoidable mistakes in the attacking third," the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach said in an interview with SABC Sport.

"There were definitely some times in the match where we struggled more, particularly towards the end of the first half, which is why I decided to make some changes. Unfortunately, [David] Lukhele got injured, but he had been playing very well.

"At halftime, I felt we needed to tweak the midfield to keep up with the opponents' pace.

"I think we were much better in the second half. The first half was mostly about us creating chances through our high press, and they had difficulty breaking through. We had some great opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on.

"We were a bit unlucky in the second half too. We had some promising counter-attacks, but we didn’t do enough to finish them off, even when we got behind their defence. There were several attempts at cut-backs on the right that didn’t come to anything. Even when [Velemseni] Ndwandwe beat his man, Knox was in position for the cut-back, but we lacked the support in midfield. Despite that, we have to accept that the players gave their all, and we need to give them credit for their hard work.

"They’ve shown great willingness and enthusiasm, always giving their best. At halftime, I had to remind them not to fall into the habit of sitting back. I told them that in the second half, we needed to be more aggressive and take control. I think they responded well and did that excellently."

