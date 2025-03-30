Following their recent run of victories, Magesi FC coach Owen da Gama has opened up on his side’s goals for the end of the season

The former Bafana Bafna coach’s side celebrated a 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, 29 March 2025 to mark their fourth win in their last five matches

Local football fans reacted on social media by praising the veteran coach who has had stints at Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy and the national team

Veteran PSL coach Owen da Gama said his side is only focused on PSL survival despite a recent string of results putting them in contention for a top-eight finish this season.

The Limpopo side has enjoyed four wins from their last five matches and is currently three points away from the top-eight and five away from the relegation zone.

Coach Owen da Gama said Magesi FC are only focused on PSL survival. Image: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images and Magesi_FC/Twitter.

After joining the club, Da Gama has helped them climb out of the relegation following a good set of results while SuperSport United and Royal AM occupy the danger spots.

Owen da Gama wants to keep Magesi in the PSL

Da Gama speaks about Magesi in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Da Gama said the Carling Cup champions are only focused on staying in the PSL and are approaching every game as their last.

Da Gama said:

“We just want to get out of the relegation zone, you know, two wins for a team at the bottom or one win and a draw, and we’re back there. I think we just take it one game at a time, for us, that is the only thing we can do now, one game at a time. Fight for our lives for that one game, and then we will look at the next one. We’re not looking ahead to anything else.”

Magesi celebrated a victory over Stellenbosch FC on Twitter (X):

Magesi are on the right track

Despite winning the Carling Cup and gaining promotion to the PSL, Magesi management parted ways with coach Clinton Larsen, opening the door for Da Gama’s appointment.

The side has thrived in recent matches, but Da Gama remains cautious with matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates on the horizon.

With six matches left, Magesi is in a good position to stay in the PSL as they currently sit 11th on the log ahead of sides such as Richards Bay, Cape Town City and Marumo Gallants.

Magesi FC have won four out their last five matches in the PSL. Image: Magesi_FC.

Fans praise Owen da Gama

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Da Gama is one of the most underrated coaches in South Africa and have backed him for success.

Letlhogonolo Mose admires Da Gama:

“I know all the talk is about Nabi's lack of cooking skills at the moment, but can we speak about the great work that Owen da Gama is doing there at Magesi.”

Trevor Scott Nkuna has respect for the coach:

“Owen Da Gama is doing a great job so far.”

Mpho Tim is not surprised:

“Guys who doesn't know Owen? He is just a great and underrated manager in South Africa and I have a lot of love for him.”

Sir-Matsumela Champion is a fan:

“This is how a good coach builds a team.”

Ziphathele Govuzela sent a warning:

“Too early coach.”

