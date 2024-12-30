Magesi FC unveiled Owen da Gama as their new coach after Clinton Larsen left the club in December 2024

Da Gama has experience in the PSL after coaching Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana since 1992

Local football fans reacted on social media to wish Da Gama luck, while some believe the PSL's bottom side is heading towards relegation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The PSL's bottom side, Magesi FC, has appointed Owen da Gama as their new coach after Clinton Larsen left the club in December 2024.

Despite winning the Carling Knockout Cup, Larsen made the shock decision to leave Magesi after the club found themselves bottom of the PSL log after 10 matches.

Magesi FC have appointed Owen da Gama as their new coach. Image: Magesi_FC.

Source: Twitter

Magesi have struggled in their 10 matches after only one victory in the league while former Bafana Bafana midfielder Papi Zothwane served as interim coach.

Owen da Gama has a tough job on his hands

Magesi announced Da Gama's arrival in the tweet below:

Da Gama was seen in the stands as Magesi lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates on Sunday, 29 December 2024, through a wonder goal from winger Relebohile Mofokeng.

As a striker, Da Gama played in Europe, enjoying league success in Ireland, while as a coach, he tasted domestic cup triumphs with Moroka Swallows.

Magesi lost 1-0 to Pirates as confirmed in the tweet below:

Magesi FC has a new coach at the helm

Before leaving the club, Larsen enjoyed a good relationship with club management after he praised the bosses for allowing him to coach the side freely.

Last season, Magesi enjoyed success by earning promotion to the PSL for the first time while the Carling Cup success served as their first major success in South African football.

Fans are pessimistic about Da Gama's tenure at Magesi

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Da Gama cannot save Magesi from relegation, while some wished the 63-year-old coach luck.

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton is two-minded:

"I saw him yesterday taking notes, but I'm not sure he will survive the axe. Owen da Gama, good luck."

Andile Ace welcomed Da Gama:

"Football philosophy is back."

Pro West hopes for the best:

"Good luck, Owen."

Kwakwa Lethabo is a fan of Da Gama:

“A great coach.”

Bhandiwe KaGebhuza MntaKabathandi thinks Magesi made a mistake:

"Unfortunately, modern football needs a new generation of coaches. Relegation can't be avoided, unfortunately."

Vince Manaka backs Magesi:

"Magesi FC is fighting to fix South African football."

Tshepo Mpoa says Magesi failed Larsen:

"They were supposed to buy players for Clinton. Simple."

Peace Dube is pessimistic:

"He won't last there."

Strike Michael Mulaudzi wished Da Gama luck:

"Good luck, Rubber Doll."

Makaveli Edwardo wants a younger coach:

"Old crock."

Former Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen celebrated Carling Knockout Cup success before he left the club. Image: Magesi_FC.

Source: Twitter

Magesi FC look to reinforce their squad in January 2025

As reported by Briefly News, Carling Knockout Cup champions Magesi FC are looking to bring in new faces during the January transfer window.

The PSL's bottom side are planning to bring in new players, but coach Clinton Larsen's shock decision to leave the club in December 2024 could hamper the plans.

Source: Briefly News