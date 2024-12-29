South African coach Papi Zothwane has addressed his future at Magesi FC after their narrow 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored the only goal of the game in the first half. The Carling Knockout Cup champions have continued to struggle in the Premier Soccer League since promotion.

Zothwane was named the interim coach after Clinton Larsen resigned from his post, and a new manager is being planned to take over the role permanently.

Zothwane addresses his future at Magesi

In an interview after the match against Pirates, as per FARPost, the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder discussed coach Owen Da Gama's imminent arrival.

Da Gama was present at the stadium to watch Magesi take on the Soweto giants, which fuels the report that he's been chosen to replace Larsen permanently.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I can't comment on that for now [Da Gama's presence] because the management said they are still talking to a coach," Zothwane told the media.

"Obviously, they have to tell us if the coach is coming. Whichever coach comes to our team, we will work with him."

Zothwane also dedicated his time to the club and will take up any role given when they decide to appoint a new permanent manager.

"I am here to serve Magesi football club. As an employee of the team, if they feel that Jacky [Ledwaba] and I have to continue, we will do so. If they also need a change of personnel, we will support that. It's all about the team and both individuals."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News