PSL Side Appoint Former Mamelodi Sundowns Star As Their New Head Coach

A former Mamelodi Sundowns player has been appointed as the new head coach of a Premier Soccer League side as the new season get tougher

The South African tactician comes in as a replacement for Clinton Larsen who decided to resign from the post after losing the Carling Cup final against the PSL All Star team

The appointment of the former Bafana Bafana midfielder into the managerial role sparked different reactions from football fans on social media

Magesi FC have appointed a former Mamelodi Sundowns star as their new coach after parting ways with Clinton Larsen this weekend after losing in the Carling Cup final.

The former Lamontville Golden Arrows did the unthinkable when he led the Limpopo-based club to the Carling Knockout Cup title, but the poor form in the Betway Premiership and losing to Premier Soccer League All-Star led to his resignation.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Papi Zothwane has been appointed as Magesi FC's new head coach after Clinton Larsen's departure. Photo: @Magesi_FC.

Source: Twitter

Magesi appoint ex-Sundowns star as new coach

According to iDiskiTimes, Magesi FC have announced Papi Zothwane as their new head coach until the end of the season.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder worked as Larsen's assistant coach and will take over the club's affairs, with Jacky Ledwaba coming in as his assistant.

Magesi released an official statement on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to confirm Zothwane's appointment as their new head coach on an interim basis.

"Papi Zothwane has been appointed head coach on an interim basis. Coach Jacky Ledwaba will assist him," the Limpopo-based club stated on their Twitter page.

Reactions as Magesi appoint Zothwane as new coach

KokwaniJajani said:

"His first job is to beat Orlando Pirates."

HappyTshwale commented:

"Orlando Pirates has dealt with one of the interim coach today and the next one is Papi Zothwane."

Khobi136 wrote:

"We wish him all the best of luck.. He needs to quickly turn the clubs fortune."

MoLesetja reacted:

"All the best to the team. Grind hard for points, bakgalabje. A loss should only be a hard fought draw, at least."

iamziyar shared:

"Jackie Ledwaba is the one from Limpopo where the team comes from yet he keeps on refusing the chance to be head coach. First he asked Clinton Larsen to coach, now he gives the job over to Papi. There is a thin line between humility & a lack of confidence in your own abilities."

Larsen uncovers secret behind Magesi's success in CKC

Briefly News also reported that Clinton Larsen explained how Magesi FC did the unthinkable by winning the Carling Knockout Cup this season.

The former Bafana Bafana player coached the Limpopo side past the top teams in the PSL to win the competition.

