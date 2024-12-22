PSL Manager Announces His Resignation After Losing His Last Game

Premier Soccer League manager Clinton Larsen has confirmed he will part ways with Magesi FC after his team lost to PSL All-Stars in the Carling Cup final on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The South African tactician joined the Limpopo-based club last year and did the unthinkable in sealing promotion to the Betway Premiership, and followed with an underdog story in the Carling Knockout Cup by defeating Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on their way to winning the title.

The former Bafana Bafana player was unable to replicate his cup performance in the league, as the team sits at the bottom of the table with just six points in nine matches.

Larsen resigns as Magesi FC coach

After Magesi's 3-0 loss against PSL All Stars, Larsen appreciates the club chairman and the players for his time with Dikwena tsa meetse.

"It is my last game today with Magesi Football Club," he said.

"And I just want to thank everybody, the players. I want to thank my technical team, management, and our chairman, Dr Solly Makhubela, for giving me the honour of leading this project for the past two years. I want to thank them for it and wish them all the best moving forward.

"Time will tell how the players take it; some may be happy, and some may not. Many of my players won't be satisfied, but they are strong. They'll get over it and continue to try to make the club proud."

Source: Briefly News