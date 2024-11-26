Clinton Larsen said he was proud of his Magesi FC players after they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday, 23 November 2024

Magesi said both goals came from the training ground, and he was always confident in his squad despite their underdog tag

Local football fans praised Larsen on social media, while others said the well-traveled coach was simply lucky

Experienced PSL coach Clinton Larsen said Magesi FC stuck to their game plan to win the Carling Knockout Cup title.

The newly promoted PSL side pulled off a shock result, beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 on Saturday, 23 November 2024, to win their first knockout title.

Larsen said he was proud of his players' ability to execute their tactics and frustrate Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi in the final.

Clinton Larsen was always confident

Larsen speaks about their Carling Cup success in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Larsen said he was always confident about the final and was proud of his players, including in-form goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

Larsen said:

"What is very rewarding and makes coaches happy is when you work on something in training, and it comes to fruition in the game. And the two goals were from the training ground, and I am so happy that the players executed it."

Fans say Magesi was lucky

Local football fans said on social media that Magesi should count their lucky stars for winning the knockout titles, while others praised Larsen.

Maditse Rantshonyane is pessimistic:

"This team will be relegated in May."

Melusi Bongs Tshibale says Magesi was lucky:

"He did nothing special; he depended on luck, which favoured him on the day. Game-wise, he was outsmarted, and the team was very fortunate and average."

Mhlangibanezigidi Mali said Magesi found Sundowns' weakness:

"People think that Sundowns is untouchable, but in the end, they're human beings, and they'll make mistakes."

Thulani Ndwandwe praised Larsen:

"Well done, coach. Pain was delivered."

Lubabalo Fadana wanted Larsen to succeed:

"Larsen won a cup with this team. After Mpengesi humiliated him at Chippa United, I wanted him to prove his worth."

