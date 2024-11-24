Mngqithi Continues to Lament About Sundowns’ Loss to Magesi in CKO Final

South African coach Manqoba Mngqithi has continued to lament about Mamelodi Sundowns's defeat against Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday evening.

"In football, you must know that sometimes you will win, sometimes you lose," Mngqithi said, reflecting after the final.

"It is miserable that in a competition where you have scored 12 goals in four matches and only conceded two, you lose that competition.

"Because that is the most sore point where, when I won the MTN8 with Golden Arrows, I think we scored 11 goals and conceded one.

"This time, we have scored 12 and conceded two, but we are out without the cup. And for me, that was an excellent return.

"But unfortunately, when it mattered most, we let it go."

Source: Briefly News