Magesi will battle another tournament favourite Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup final at the Toyota Stadium this weekend

The Masandawana are tipped to win the competition after the likes of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs failed to make it to the final

Briefly News outlines all you need to know about the tournament's final as the giant killers hope to get past the Brazilians

The Carling Knockout Cup final will take centre stage this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns face newly promoted Betway Premiership side Magesi FC.

The Brazilians are tipped as favourites to win the match. They are the better team on paper due to the quality of the players in their squad.

Magesi FC, on the other hand, have shown since the start of the competition that they're not pushovers and are ready to take Masandawana by surprise in the final.

Magesi FC and Mamelodi Sundowns are set to lock horns in the Carling Knockout Cup final this weekend at the Toyota Stadium. Photo: @Masandawana/@Magesi_FC.

Magesi vs Sundowns: All you need to know

Match Preview

Magesi's run-up to the final has come as a surprise, as they defeated tournament favourites Orlando Pirates alongside two other PSL sides, TS Galaxy and Richards Bay, in the knockout stage.

Dikwena have been unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, with four wins and three draws.

Mamelodi Sundowns also had a fantastic run in the Carling Knockout Cup knockout stage, defeating Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City on their way to the final.

The Brazilians' recent loss came against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership, but they followed it up with four consecutive wins without conceding a goal and scoring 11 times.

Team news and possible lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns had close to ten players on international duty, and they were lucky that all returned to the team without any injury concerns.

Magesi also don't have injury issues and will be looking up to their goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze for another brilliant outing after being named Man of the Match in three straight games.

Magesi possible lineup: Elvis Chipezeze, Mzava, L.Mokone, J.Mokone, Abrahams, Mekoa, Darpoh, Chirambadare, Kakora, Mashigo, Wakhubu

Mamelodi Sundowns possible lineup: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Marcelo Allende, Teboho Mokoena, Buthasi Aubaas, Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners, Peter Shalulile.

Head-to-head

This will be the first official meeting between Sundowns and Magesi, as the latter recently got promoted to the Premier Soccer League this season, and they have yet to meet in the Betway Premiership.

Time and where to watch

The Carling Knockout Cup final between both PSL sides is scheduled for 18:00 on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 202 and SABC 1.

