Mamelodi Sundowns are set to lock horns with newly promoted Premier Soccer League side Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday

Magesi surprised many local fans when they knocked out tournament's favourites Orlando Pirates, and two other Betway Premiership top sides on their way to the final

A South African tactician has compared facing the Brazilians to playing against the South African national team due to the number of their players in the Bafana Bafana squad

South African coach Clinton Larsen has commented on Magesi FC facing Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their clash in the Carling Knockout Cup final at the Free State Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The newly promoted Premier Soccer League side are a surprising finalist, having defeated Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy on their way to the final.

The Brazilians are favourites ahead of the final, but they are being warned not to underestimate Magesi, who are referred to as "giant killers".

South African coach Clinton Larsen compares playing against Mamelodi Sundowns to facing Bafana Bafana ahead of the Carling Knockout Cup final. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Larsen likens facing Sundowns to playing against Bafana Bafana

In the pre-match conference, Larsen claimed that playing against Sundowns is like facing the South African national team as the Masandawana players dominate the Bafana Bafana starting under Hugo Broos.

Bafana Bafana's last 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers win against South Sudan had six Sundowns stars in the starting lineup.

Summer signing Iqraam Rayners started as the striker and scored a goal. At the same time, Bathusi Aubaas and Teboho Mokoena paired each other in the midfield, and the latter later scored from the spot.

Thapelo Moreno and Khuliso Mudau switched sides on the right wing, with Ronwen Williams starting between the sticks.

"It feels like we are facing the South African national team because, on Tuesday, I watched six starters from Mamelodi Sundowns in the Bafana Bafana starting lineup while some were on the bench," he said.

"If you look at Allende, Ribeiro and Shalulile, had they been South Africans, they'd likely be in the Bafana Bafana squad too.

"So, you're not just playing Sundowns; it's like you're playing against Bafana Bafana, which makes this challenge even more thrilling for us as a club."

Pirates legend says Magesi will fight Sundowns in Cup final

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele predicted a tough night for Mamelodi Sundowns when they face Magesi in the Carling Knockout Cup final.

The Bucs legend said the newly promoted side plays as a team and is prepared to fight for a result.

Source: Briefly News