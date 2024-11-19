Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana side turned on the style as they beat South Sudan 3-0 on Tuesday, 19 November 2024 in Cape Town

Goals from Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi and Teboho Mokoena scored to secure Bafana's place atop group K in the AFCON qualifiers

Local football fans celebrated the victory on social media, praising the Bafana players following their impressive performance

Bafana outclassed South Sudan on Tuesday, 19 November 2024, with a convincing 3-0 victory in Cape Town during their final AFCON 2025 qualifier.

Hugo Broos' side had already secured their place at the tournament in Morocco, but that did not stop Mzansi's finest from dulling the Bright Stars of South Sudan.

Bafana Bafana were impressive during their 3-0 victory over South Sudan. Image: BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners scored from close range in the sixth minute after good work by Oswin Appollis, who provided three assists during qualification.

Appollis, a Kaizer Chiefs target, combined well with teammates before the Polokwane City star cut the ball back to allow Rayners to score.

Bafana Bafana turned on the style

Watch Bafana's opening goal in the video below:

Patrick Maswanganyi played a pivotal role in the first half and had fans on their feet after a brilliant piece of skill nearly doubled the lead.

The Orlando Pirates star, though, would celebrate minutes later after he pounced on a spilt Teboho Mokoena shot to score Bafana's second in the 23rd minute.

During the first half, Bafana failed to convert many chances, but they started the second half well and were rewarded with a third goal in the 50th minute.

Cape Town fans were treated to goals

Sundowns star Thapelo Morena was tackled off the ball in the box, and his club teammate Mokoena coolly converted from the spot to put Bafana 3-0 up.

The victory over South Sudan secured Bafana's top spot in group K following their 2-0 victory over Uganda on Friday, 15 November 2024.

Bafana continued to push for more goals but resilient defending and unlucky touches stopped the side from scoring.

Fans praised Bafana Bafana

Local football fans praised Bafana on social media after the side outclassed South Sudan in Cape Town.

Airforce1010000 was impressed:

"The best there is, the best there will ever be."

SDDS3773 praised Maswanganyi:

"If it weren't for Maswanganyi, Bafana Bafana would've been lost in this game!!!!"

Makwe_GVN shared their opinion:

"It's not that Hugo is a great coach; the current crop of footballers is exceptionally talented. And the fantastic coaching at club level is visible in the squad."

NtateWilliams is a fan of Mokoena:

"He must be so happy to score in a packed stadium."

Sheltonramz predicts a problem for Broos:

"Mr Broos must make a plan for Zwane when he returns cos Tito is not going back to the bench."

Football's top prize will arrive in South Africa

As Briefly News reported, the FIFA World Cup trophy will arrive in Mzansi on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams has encouraged fans to visit the Mall of Africa in Midrand to gaze at football's top prize.

Source: Briefly News