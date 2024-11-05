Soweto giants are determined to sign Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis during the January transfer window

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has been impressed with the 23-year-old Polokwane City star and has been linked with the player ahead of the current season

Amakhosi fans said on social media that Chiefs need Appollis, while others doubted if the Soweto club will land their top target

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has identified Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis as the top transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs in the January 2025 transfer window.

The 23-year-old opted to stay at Polokwane City despite constant interest from PSL giants Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

With the January window opening up soon, Appollis is expected to be linked to several clubs, while Chiefs have placed him at the top of their wanted list.

Nasreddine Nabi is impressed by Oswin Appollis

Chiefs tried to sign Appollis before the start of the season, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Kaizer Chiefs, Nabi wants the club to go all out to land Appollis amid interest from PSL rivals.

The source said:

“Coach Nabi is a big fan of him [Appollis] and has made it clear that he wants the player at Chiefs as soon as possible. Appollis is the type of player that the club wants, and the guys in charge have been reading reports, watching videos and keeping a close eye on his situation at Polokwane. When the window opens in January, Appollis will be one of Chiefs’ first targets.”

Fans want Appollis at Chiefs

Amakhosi fans said on social media that Appollis is needed at Naturena as they see him as a future star.

Shadreck Nyathi says Chiefs need reinforcements:

“We need some reinforcement, especially in the midfield & wing.”

Gee Bee wants more than one player in the next window:

“I would go for Appolis and [Feisal] Salum.”

Lucky Mothokwa made a wish:

“[Fiston] Mayele for a short-term fix. Then Salum and Appollis for the future.”

Lloyd Lloyd says Appollis is a must:

“I would go with Appolisi and Mayele. Kaizer Chiefs needs a serious striker and winger.”

Choolisa Taziba is pessimistic:

“He [Appollis] will end up in Pretoria.”

Polokwane City is proud of a Bafana Bafana star

As reported by Briefly News, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe said he is proud to have Oswin Appollis in his squad.

The Bafana Bafana winger is a crucial player for Polokwane and has been linked with PSL giants and clubs overseas.

